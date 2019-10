FILE PHOTO: Members of Syrian National Army, known as Free Syrian Army, wave as they drive to cross into Syria near the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Syrian army has begun deploying its troops to northern Syria battlefronts to “confront a Turkish aggression” on Syrian territory, state media said on Sunday.

State media did not say where Syrian army troops were deploying in northern Syria, where a Turkish military offensive with the help of Syrian opposition forces has seized border territory from Kurdish militia.