August 8, 2019 / 2:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain appalled by Syria situation after ceasefire ends: foreign minister

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab participates in joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister Dominic Raab criticized Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for resuming military operations in a Russian-led campaign in northwest Syria, describing the situation there as “appalling.”

“Appalled by situation in Idlib and how Assad backed by Russia revoked a ‘conditional’ ceasefire just days after announcing it - a repeated pattern of behavior,” Raab said on Twitter.

“Attacks on civilian targets are a violation of international humanitarian law – this must stop.”

