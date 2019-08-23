Syrian army encircles rebels in Hama pocket: state TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian army encircled rebels in a cluster of towns in northwest Syria’s Hama countryside, imposing a “choking siege” and marching deeper into the pocket, state-run Ikhbariya TV said on Friday.

Government forces seized a dozen hills and expanded their control of a main highway there, the channel said in a live broadcast from the nearby town of Khan Sheikhoun.

It said much of the area, which includes a few towns and their environs which insurgents have held for years, was now either under army control of within its firing range.