World News
October 12, 2019 / 9:21 AM / Updated 13 minutes ago

Car bomb detonates at jail in Syria holding IS prisoners: monitor, SDF

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A car bomb exploded overnight at a prison holding Islamic State detainees in the city of Hasaka in northeastern Syria, forcing Syrian Kurdish-led security forces to send reinforcements to prevent an escape, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

An official with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) confirmed the report in an SDF-run WhatsApp group.

On Friday, the SDF said five Islamic State militants broke out of a prison in Qamishli after Turkish shelling nearby.

Also on Friday, women affiliated with Islamic State attacked security offices with sticks and stones during large-scale unrest at a camp where they are being held in the same region of Syria, a Syrian Kurdish official said.

A Kurdish official said this week that Islamic State detainees could break out of detention as Kurdish-led security forces confront a new Turkish offensive in northern Syria and their ability to guard detainees is weakened.

Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below