Car bomb detonates at jail in Syria holding IS prisoners: monitor, SDF

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A car bomb exploded overnight at a prison holding Islamic State detainees in the city of Hasaka in northeastern Syria, forcing Syrian Kurdish-led security forces to send reinforcements to prevent an escape, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

An official with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) confirmed the report in an SDF-run WhatsApp group.

On Friday, the SDF said five Islamic State militants broke out of a prison in Qamishli after Turkish shelling nearby.

Also on Friday, women affiliated with Islamic State attacked security offices with sticks and stones during large-scale unrest at a camp where they are being held in the same region of Syria, a Syrian Kurdish official said.

A Kurdish official said this week that Islamic State detainees could break out of detention as Kurdish-led security forces confront a new Turkish offensive in northern Syria and their ability to guard detainees is weakened.