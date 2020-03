Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting in Moscow, Russia March 5, 2020. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had agreed a deal with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at talks in Moscow that he hoped would lead to a halt of military action in Syria’s Idlib province.

Putin said his talks with Erdogan has lasted more than six hours.