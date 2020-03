Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan pose for a photo during a meeting in Moscow, Russia March 5, 2020. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed on Thursday to set up a security corridor for Syria’s Idlib province, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Moscow.

Putin met Erdogan in Moscow for talks on Syria’s Idlib on Thursday that lasted for more than six hours.