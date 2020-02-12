World News
February 12, 2020 / 9:11 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Putin and Erdogan discuss conflict in Syria's Idlib province

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) during their joint news conference following Russian-Turkish talks in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia October 22, 2019. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the escalating conflict in Syria’s Idlib province by phone, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The Kremlin said in a brief readout of the call that Putin and Erdogan had agreed on the importance of implementing Russo-Turkish agreements on Syria and that contacts between Syria and Russia on Syria should continue through the relevant agencies.

Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn

