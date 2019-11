Russia's President Vladimir Putin greets the media prior to the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 14, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow felt it still had a lot of work to do in the rebel-held region of Idlib in Syria’s northwest.

Speaking to reporters in Brazil at a summit for BRICS countries, Putin said Russia hoped the Geneva peace process for Syria would be successful.