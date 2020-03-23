Russia's Shoigu, Syria's Assad discuss ceasefire and aid: Russian defense ministry

FILE PHOTO: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu looks on during a news conference after bilateral talks between Italy and Russia at Villa Madama in Rome, Italy February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad discussed ensuring a lasting ceasefire in the Idlib region during talks in Syria, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

The two talked about Russia providing humanitarian aid to Syria and enabling the country’s economic recovery with the help of Russian specialists, as well as various aspects of military and technical cooperation.