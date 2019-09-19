Russia, China fail to get enough votes for rival U.N. demand for Syria truce

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - A Russian and Chinese drafted U.N. Security Council resolution demanding truce in northwest Syria with an exemption for military offensives against U.N. blacklisted militant groups failed to get the minimum nine votes needed on Thursday.

The pair put forward the text in response to resolution a drafted by Kuwait, Belgium and Germany. Earlier on Thursday Russia and China vetoed that draft demanding a truce in northwest Syria because it did not include the exemption.

Only Russia and China voted in favor of their own text. Nine members voted against and South Africa, Indonesia, Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea abstained. A resolution needs nine votes and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States to pass.