Russia, Turkey set to discuss Syria conflict: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey will discuss all aspects of the Syrian conflict at talks in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron during a phone call, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan agreed on Friday to arrange a meeting to address tensions in Syria’s Idlib province, after the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers in a strike by Syrian government forces, who are backed by Russian air power.

A Kremlin statement on Putin’s conversation with Macron did not specify when the Russian leader would meet Erdogan but officials on both sides have said they are due to meet on March 5 or 6.

Putin also discussed Idlib by phone with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the Kremlin said in a separate statement.

“A consensus was expressed on the need to fully implement the agreements reached ... regarding, above all, the fight against terrorists, while respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement said.