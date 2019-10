FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron meets Russia's President Vladimir Putin, at his summer retreat of the Bregancon fortress on the Mediterranean coast, near the village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France, on August 19, 2019. Gerard Julien/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian president Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone on Monday and discussed the situation in Syria’s north-east and Ukraine, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The view was expressed during the conversation that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria should be respected, the Kremlin added.