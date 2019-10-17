Russia and Iran stand ready to facilitate talks on Syria: statement

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, have discussed situation in north eastern Syria and expressed their readiness to facilitate relevant talks, Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Both Lavrov and Zarif said it was necessary to reach long-lasting stabilization on the eastern side of the Euphrates river via the “dialogue between Damascus and Ankara, as well as between the Syrian authorities and representatives of Syrian Kurds”.

They said Russia and Iran are ready to facilitate such contacts.