Russia still concerned by militant attacks in Syria's Idlib: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it is still concerned about attacks by militants in Syria’s Idlib region, where Turkish and Syrian forces have clashed in recent days.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would continue to retaliate after Syrian government shelling killed four of its troops and wounded nine. Russia is a close ally of the Syrian government.

“We still remain concerned by the activity of militant groups in this Syrian region,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.