Russia says information about refugee crisis in Syria's Idlib is 'groundless': Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday rejected statements by Turkey and Western countries about refugee flows and a humanitarian crisis in Syria’s Idlib region, describing the information as groundless, the Interfax news agency cited the Defence Ministry as saying.

Russia said almost 200,000 refugees were currently near the Syrian-Turkish border because of fighting in Idlib, but said no more than 35,000 people had crossed the border from conflict zones in Syria into Turkey so far in 2020.