MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said it expected positive results from talks with Turkey on Wednesday on Syria’s Idlib province, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying.

A Russian delegation was expected to visit Turkey on Wednesday for talks aimed at easing rising tensions over Idlib province.

“We are expecting good results,” Bogdanov told reporters.