World News
February 18, 2020 / 4:35 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Russia and Turkey remain committed to reducing Syria tensions: Russian ministry

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Turkey on Tuesday reiterated their commitment to existing agreements on Syria’s Idlib which seek to reduce tensions in the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after a meeting in Moscow.

The ministry statement did not mention Turkey’s demand for Syrian government forces to pull back from the region, but said Idlib’s long-term security could only be achieved through Syria’s sovereignty and territorial independence.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams

