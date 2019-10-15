World News
October 15, 2019 / 6:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russian and U.S. defense ministers discuss Syria by phone: Interfax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Defense ministers of Russia and the United States have spoken about the situation in Syria over the phone, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Thursday citing a statement by the Russian military.

The ministers discussed Syria days after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered U.S. forces away from the conflict area, allowing Russia-backed Syrian forces to deploy deep inside territory held by U.S.-backed Kurdish forces south of the Turkish frontier.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below