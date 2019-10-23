World News
Russian defense minister speaks to SDF head after Syria deal: reports

FILE PHOTO: Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu reacts after a meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council in Moscow, Russia, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has spoken by video conference to the leader of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.

Shoigu told the SDF head that Russia will increase the number of its military police near the Syrian-Turkish border, Interfax reported. The two men also discussed the implementation by Kurds of a Russian-Turkish Syria deal announced on Tuesday.

Russian military police started deploying on Syria’s northeast border on Wednesday under a deal with Turkey to drive Kurdish fighters from the region.

