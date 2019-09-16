Iran's Rouhani says diplomacy only solution to end Syria's crisis

Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia pose for a picture before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, September 16, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that diplomacy, not a military approach, was the solution to end the crisis in Syria after a meeting his Turkish and Russian counterparts to discuss securing a lasting truce in the country.

“We need to pave the ground for a return of security to Syria ... diplomacy and not confrontation can secure peace in Syria ... The immediate withdrawal of American troops is necessary for establishing peace in Syria,” said Rouhani.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Rouhani have backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against the rebels. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, along with the United States, European and Arab allies, has supported different rebel factions in the conflict.