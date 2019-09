Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia pose before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/Pool

ANKARA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that all foreign troops should be pulled out from Syria eventually, after peace is reached in the country.

Speaking after talks between leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran in Ankara, Putin also said that from his point of view the deployment of U.S. troops in Syria was illegal.