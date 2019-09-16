Russia's Putin hopes talks with Turkey, Iran to create grounds for final Syria crisis resolution

Presidents Hassan Rouhani of Iran, Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia walk before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/Pool

ANKARA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani he hoped that their three-way talks on Monday would help to bring ‘final’ settlement in the Syrian crisis.

“I would like to express a confidence that our talks will be productive and the agreements reached will form a ground for final resolution of the crisis in Syria, restore peace and security in this country, strengthen its sovereignty,” Putin said.

In remarks ahead of the talks, Putin also said that situation in Syria’s Idlib region remained a great concern and that the three nations have to make additional steps to root out ‘terrorist threat’ there.