World News
February 29, 2020 / 9:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish strikes in northwest Syria kill 48 pro-Damascus troops: Observatory

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Turkish ground and air strikes on Syrian government forces and their allies in northwest Syria’s Idlib have killed 48 pro-Damascus soldiers in the past 24 hours, the Syrian Observatory, a war monitor, reported on Saturday.

It said that Syrian government and Russian warplanes continued air strikes on Saturday on the strategic eastern Idlib city of Saraqeb, a focal point of intensified fighting in recent days between Turkish-backed rebels and Damascus.

Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
