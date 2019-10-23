World News
U.S seen no evidence of ethnic cleansing by Turks in Syria: senior U.S official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has seen no evidence of ethnic cleansing in northeastern Syria by Turkish forces in the wake of a U.S. pullout and has been assured by Turkey there will not be any, a senior Trump administration official said on Wednesday.

The official, briefing reporters on a ceasefire that had taken hold in northern Syria, said the United States still hoped Turkey would not deploy the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft weapon system as it has pledged.

Reporting By Steve Holland and Makini Brice

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
