WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a statement on the conflict in Syria later on Wednesday, calling the creation of a safe zone a “big success on the Turkey/Syria Border.”

Trump, in a tweet, said he would make remarks at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) at the White House.