World News
October 21, 2019 / 4:08 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Trump says ceasefire in Syria is holding despite a few skirmishes

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with China's Vice Premier Liu He in the Oval Office at the White House after two days of trade negotiations in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The ceasefire between Turkey and Kurdish forces in Syria is holding despite some skirmishes, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday, a day before the truce expires late on Tuesday.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House at a meeting of his Cabinet, said that the United States never gave a commitment to the Kurds to stay in the region to protect them for the rest of their lives.

(The story corrects quote in paragraph two)

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

