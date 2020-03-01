Syrian government plane downed in Idlib: Turkey's Anadolu agency

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Syrian government plane was downed in the northwestern Idlib province, Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Sunday.

Turkish forces have been hitting Syrian government targets in Idlib in the recent weeks. In February, a total of 55 Turkish soldiers were killed in Syrian government attacks, including air strikes, in Idlib.

The government forces’ air strikes are part of a major assault to capture the province, part of the last remaining territory held by rebels backed by Turkey.