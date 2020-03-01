World News
March 1, 2020 / 9:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Syrian government plane downed in Idlib: Turkey's Anadolu agency

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Syrian government plane was downed in the northwestern Idlib province, Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Sunday.

Turkish forces have been hitting Syrian government targets in Idlib in the recent weeks. In February, a total of 55 Turkish soldiers were killed in Syrian government attacks, including air strikes, in Idlib.

The government forces’ air strikes are part of a major assault to capture the province, part of the last remaining territory held by rebels backed by Turkey.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below