Turkey says Syria dispute won't affect Russian S-400 defense deal

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that differences over Syria should not affect Ankara’s relations with Moscow or disrupt its contract for the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defenses, Russian news agencies reported.

“We can not change the principle-based positions we hold or our politics over individual disagreements with one country or another. We must not allow the problems in Syria to undermine our co-operation and relations,” the TASS news agency cited him as saying after meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.