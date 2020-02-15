World News
February 15, 2020 / 2:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey says Syria dispute won't affect Russian S-400 defense deal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference in Tirana, Albania, February 12, 2020. Turkish Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that differences over Syria should not affect Ankara’s relations with Moscow or disrupt its contract for the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defenses, Russian news agencies reported.

“We can not change the principle-based positions we hold or our politics over individual disagreements with one country or another. We must not allow the problems in Syria to undermine our co-operation and relations,” the TASS news agency cited him as saying after meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below