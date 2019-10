FILE PHOTO: Syria's President Bashar al Assad attends an interview with a Greek newspaper in Damascus, Syria in this handout released May 10, 2018. SANA/Handout via Reuters

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria will respond to a Turkish aggression on any part of its territory with “all legitimate means” available, President Bashar al-Assad said on Thursday according to state media.

The comments come after an agreement between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces to fend off an assault launched by Turkey on northeastern Syria last week.