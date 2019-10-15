Two killed, 12 wounded in Turkish border town after YPG attack: governor

ANKARA (Reuters) - Two people were killed and 12 were wounded on Tuesday after the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia launched a mortar attack on Turkey’s border town of Kiziltepe, according to the governor’s office in the Turkish province of Mardin.

The attack came amid a Turkish military offensive against the YPG in northeastern Syria, which is rapidly reshaping the battlefield of the world’s deadliest ongoing war.

The wounded were taken to hospitals in the region to receive treatment, the governor’s office said in a statement.

Last week, eight people were killed and 35 wounded after a similar attack by YPG militants on the border town of Nusaybin in Mardin, the governor’s office had said. Separately, a mortar attack last week on the border town of Suruc, in the Sanliurfa province, killed three others.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that more than 700 mortar attacks had hit Turkey since the launch of the incursion. He said there were “18 martyrs and nearly 200 wounded”, but did not say whether those figures referred to soldiers or civilians.