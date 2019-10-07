Turkey says it is determined to clear Syrian border of militants, assure security

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a news conference in Riga, Latvia May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is determined to clear its border with Syria of militants and assure the security of the country, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, after the White House said Ankara will soon launch an offensive into northern Syria.

On Sunday, the White House press secretary said Turkey will soon move forward with its long-planned military operation to create what it calls a “safe zone” in northern Syria and U.S. forces will not support or be involved in it.

“Since the beginning of the crisis in Syria, we supported the country’s territorial integrity, and we will continue to do so from now on,” Cavusoglu said. “We will contribute to peace and stability in Syria,” he said in a tweet.