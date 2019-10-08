Turkish military struck Syria-Iraq border to cut supply lines: officials

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish military carried out strikes targeting the Syrian-Iraqi border overnight to prevent Kurdish forces using the route to reinforce northeast Syria, as Ankara prepares to launch an offensive there, two Turkish officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

“One of the fundamental goals was to cut off before the operation in Syria the transit route between Iraq and Syria,” a security official said. “In this way, the group’s transit to Syria and support lines, including ammunition, are shut off.”

It was not clear what damage was caused or whether there were casualties.