FILE PHOTO: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks during the Conservative Party in Manchester, Britain, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab said on Wednesday he had “serious concerns” about Turkey’s offensive in northeast Syria.

“This risks destabilizing the region, exacerbating humanitarian suffering, and undermining the progress made against Daesh (Islamic State) which should be our collective focus,” Raab said in a statement.