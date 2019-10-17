Advisor to Assad: U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Turkey is 'vague' - Al-Mayadeen TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A ceasefire announced by the United States to end hostilities in northern Syria with Turkey is “vague,” a senior adviser to Syrian president Bashar al-Assad told Al-Mayadeen TV on Thursday.

Top Assad adviser Bouthaina Shaaban said Damascus “cannot accept” another Iraqi Kurdistan in Syria, comments that came just after an agreement announced by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Turkey.

Shaaban said “important steps” had been taken so far with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, but that all remaining issues could not be resolved at once.