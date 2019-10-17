Syrian Democratic Forces accept ceasefire agreement with Turkey: SDF commander to Ronahi TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) will accept a ceasefire agreement with Turkey in northern Syria and do what is necessary to make it work, SDF commander Mazloum Kobani told Ronahi TV on Thursday.

Kobani said the agreement is “just the beginning” and will not be able to achieve the goals of Turkey, which launched an incursion into northern Syria last week.

Kobani added the agreement was limited to the northern Syria border areas running between the towns of Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad.