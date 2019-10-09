World News
October 9, 2019 / 3:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish strikes kill two in northeast Syria: Kurdish-led SDF

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Kurdish-led force holding northeast Syria said on Wednesday that Turkish air strikes killed two civilians and injured two others near the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain.

“We call on all the countries of the international coalition...to bear their responsibility and prevent a possible, imminent humanitarian crisis,” the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said in a statement.

A witness said thousands of people have fled Ras al-Ain deeper into SDF territory towards Hasaka province.

Reporting by Ellen Francis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below