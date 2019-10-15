U.S. lawmakers set measure opposing Trump on Syria troop withdrawal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic lawmakers, joined by some of President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans, introduced a resolution on Tuesday opposing Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria, the latest sign of deep disapproval in Congress of his action.

“We have always maintained that, while certainly needed, a sanctions package alone is insufficient for reversing this humanitarian disaster,” House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement introducing the resolution.