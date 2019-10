Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) following Russian-Turkish talks in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia October 22, 2019. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey agreed with Russia to have an observation area on the northwestern part of Syria’s Manbij to protect the area, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

“We have requested an area of 5X19 (km) on the northwest of Manbij to protect the area. We reached an agreement on this with Russia ... it is like an observation post,” Erdogan said.