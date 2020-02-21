Turkey's Erdogan tells Russia's Putin it's necessary to control Syrian government in Idlib

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the necessity to control Syrian government forces and halt a humanitarian crisis in Syria’s Idlib region during a phone call with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, the Turkish presidency said on Friday.

It said Erdogan also told Putin that full implementation of an agreement reached in Sochi, Russia in 2018 would bring an end to fighting in the rebel-controlled area.

The presidency’s readout of the phone call did not cite any new deal between the two countries on developments in Syria.