Erdogan says retaliating after Syrian shelling killed Turkish troops

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey will continue to retaliate against attacks on its forces in Syria’s northwest Idlib region, after the government said four Turkish soldiers were killed and nine wounded by Syrian government shelling.

“We have responded in kind to these attacks and will continue to do so, whether it is with our artillery or mortars. We are determined to continue our operations for the security of our country, people and our brothers in Idlib,” he told reporters in Istanbul.

“Those who question our determination will soon understand they made a mistake,” Erdogan added.