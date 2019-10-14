Erdogan says Turkey will not back down from Syria offensive

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to journalists in Istanbul, Turkey, October 13, 2019. Murat Kula/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will not back down from its offensive against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria “no matter what anyone says”, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, adding that the battle would continue until “ultimate victory” is achieved.

“We are determined to continue the operation until the end, without paying attention to threats. We will absolutely finish the job we started. Our battle will continue until ultimate victory is achieved,” Erdogan said during a speech in Baku.

He also slammed the European Union and Arab League for their criticism of Turkey’s operation and asked for international funds for Ankara’s “safe zone” plans in northeast Syria.