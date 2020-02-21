Erdogan says will decide his Idlib stance after call with Putin

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his ruling AK Party at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said he will speak by phone with Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Friday evening and, based on those talks, will determine Turkey’s stance on the military conflict in northwest Syria’s Idlib region.

Speaking to reporters, Erdogan said the French and German leaders had proposed to hold a four-way summit with Russia but that Putin had not yet responded. He repeated Turkey was not withdrawing its forces from Idlib.

Erdogan also said Turkey was continuing work setting up housing for Syrian migrants in a 30-35 km (19-22 mile) “safe zone” in Syria along the border with Turkey.