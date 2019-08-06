World News
August 6, 2019 / 10:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey will pay higher price later if does not act in Syria: Erdogan

1 Min Read

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Mor Efrem Syriac Orthodox Church in Istanbul, Turkey, August 3, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will pay a higher price later if it does not do what is necessary in northern Syria today, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday after vowing at the weekend to carry out a military operation in a Kurdish-controlled area east of the Euphrates.

Turkey has undertaken two previous military operations in northern Syria. In a speech to Turkish ambassadors in Ankara, Erdogan said that this “process would, God willing, very soon be taken to a new stage.”

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
