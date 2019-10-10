Turkey's Erdogan defends Syria incursion after wave of criticism

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a joint press conference with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic after their meeting in Belgrade, Serbia, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan defended Turkey’s incursion into Syria on Thursday after a wave of international criticism, saying the military operation would support Syria’s territorial integrity by confronting Kurdish control of the country’s northeast.

“They are not honest, they just make up words,” Erdogan said of Turkey’s critics, singling out Saudi Arabia and Egypt. “We, however, create action and that is our difference,” he told members of his AK Party in Ankara.