Turkey's Erdogan says won't allow delays in Syria deal with U.S.

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pays his respects at a convoy carrying remains of the Srebrenica genocide victims, in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey’s deal with the United States regarding northeast Syria was a correct step toward setting up a “safe zone” there and Ankara would not allow delays in the plan, CNN Turk reported on Thursday.

It also cited him as telling reporters during his return trip from meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow that Turkish troops were ready along the border with Syria and that the process with the United States must advance quickly.