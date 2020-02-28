World News
February 28, 2020

Syrian army will not allow Western states and proxies to prolong 'terrorist' control in Syria: state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s army will not allow Western states and their proxies to prolong “terrorist” control in Syria, a foreign ministry source cited by state news agency SANA said on Friday.

The source said Syria’s army would continue its campaign to eradicate militant groups from all parts of Syria, a day after air strikes in northwestern Syria killed 33 Turkish troops and raised the prospect of a more intense confrontation.

