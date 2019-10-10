France calls for urgent meeting of anti-Islamic State coalition

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian gestures as he speaks after a meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council in Moscow, Russia, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister called for an emergency meeting of the coalition created to fight Islamic State to discuss Turkey’s offensive against Kurdish militias in northern Syria.

Speaking to France 2 television, Jean-Yves Le Drian said the coalition, which includes more than 30 countries, should meet as soon as possible because Islamic State could take advantage of the change on the ground.

“It (the coalition) needs to say today what are we going do, how do you Turkey want to proceed and how do we ensure the security of places where fighters are held? Everything needs to be on the table so that we are clear,” Le Drian said.