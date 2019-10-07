France calls on Turkey not to act unilaterally in Syria

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Monday called on Turkey to avoid any actions that could go against the interests of the anti-Islamic State coalition after the United States began pulling troops back from the northeast Syria border.

The French Foreign ministry also said in a statement that militants detained in northeast Syria, including foreigners, should be tried where their crimes were committed.

European nations have so far resisted U.S. calls to take back Islamic State captives who come from their country.

The United States had earlier said it was pulling troops from northeast Syria, in a major shift which clears the way for a Turkish military offensive against Kurdish-led forces and hands Turkey responsibility for thousands of Islamic State captives.