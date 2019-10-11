France says EU summit will discuss Turkey sanctions next week

FILE PHOTO: Member of parliament Amelie de Montchalin of "La Republique en Marche" (Republic on the Move or LREM) political party attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, October 24, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Next week’s European Union summit will discuss sanctions on Turkey over its action in Syria, French State Secretary for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday.

“It will be debated next week at the European council,” de Montchalin said on France Inter radio. “Obviously, it’s on the table”

“We will not remain powerless when faced with a situation that is shocking for civilians, the free Syrian forces and the stability of the region,” she said.